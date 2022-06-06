Biden Carves Out 2-Year Exemption From Solar Tariff Probe

By Keith Goldberg (June 6, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday gave U.S. solar companies a two-year reprieve from any new tariffs that result from an ongoing U.S. Department of Commerce circumvention probe while moving to accelerate domestic manufacturing of solar equipment and other clean energy technologies. The solar industry has been rattled by Commerce's investigation into allegations that Chinese solar panel manufacturers are evading tariffs by shifting production to other countries and the potential for additional, retroactively applied duties. However, the White House said Monday that Biden is using emergency authority under Section 318(a) of the Tariff Act to create a 24-month exemption for solar equipment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS