Musk Steps Up Threats To Cancel Twitter Acquisition

By Tom Zanki (June 6, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk is again threatening to terminate his acquisition agreement with Twitter Inc., arguing in a regulatory filing Monday that the social media giant won't satisfy his request to prove that fake accounts are not significantly disrupting its platform. Tesla Inc. CEO Musk is disputing Twitter's contention that spam accounts, also called bots, have only a minimal influence on the venue. Twitter in public filings has said it regularly fights fake accounts and that they represent less than 5% of all accounts. Musk's latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing alleges that Twitter, in a June 1 letter addressing the dispute,...

