Calif. Judge Ends Suit Alleging Tribal Court Misdeeds

By Joyce Hanson (June 7, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed the remaining claims in a contractor's suit alleging misdeeds in a tribal court action over his software platform, saying the lawyers and law firms named as defendants have prosecutorial immunity from the company and its owner. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick found on Friday that Acres Bonusing Inc. and owner James Acres hadn't made plausible racketeering claims against two tribal executives, Arla Ramsey and Thomas Frank, associated with the federally recognized Blue Lake Rancheria tribe. Judge Orrick noted in his order that some of the Blue Lake defendants had brought suit against Acres in...

