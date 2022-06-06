Nuke Protester's Religious Rights Not Violated, 11th Circ. Says

By Clark Mindock (June 6, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The federal government's prosecution of a protester who broke into a Georgia naval base and defaced property to protest nuclear weapons was appropriate despite the protester's sincerely held religious opposition to nukes, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday. A three-judge panel said that while the Religious Freedom Restoration Act bars the government from imposing a substantial burden on a person's exercise of religion, the federal government had no obligation to find a reasonable alternative to prosecution after Patrick O'Neill and several other protesters illegally entered the Kings Bay naval base. That's because the government has a right to defend its interests related...

