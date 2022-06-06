Feds Assert New Power To Move Species Based On Climate

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 6, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday proposed a rule that would for the first time explicitly authorize the agency to reintroduce endangered or threatened species into suitable habitats that may be outside their historical domains. The effects of climate change and invasive species are harming the ability of animals and plants protected under the Endangered Species Act to survive in their traditional areas, FWS said. So the service wants to update its regulations implementing Section 10(j) of the act, which addresses how "experimental populations" of protected species may be located. "The growing extinction crisis highlights the importance of the...

