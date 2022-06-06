FCC Asks For More Docs In $8.6B Tegna Go-Private Deal

By Christopher Cole (June 6, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants more documents stemming from Tegna's $8.6 billion plan to go private, after the agency pushed back a deadline to file petitions against the deal. In a letter on Friday to legal counsel for the broadcast giant, the FCC said it was seeking "limited" additional information tied to Tegna Inc.'s agreement with New York-based hedge fund Standard General, which is under antitrust scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice. The FCC's public-interest review of the deal is just one of the regulatory approvals that Tegna must receive. The transaction would involve transferring control of the Tegna subsidiaries that...

