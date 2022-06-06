Immigration Firm Shouldn't Get An Early Win, Ex-Atty Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 6, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based immigration firm's bid to dismiss a wage and overtime suit should be denied, according to the former employee suing the firm for discriminating against her based on her immigration status. In a court filing Friday, Natalia Curto, who is suing her former firm, Immigration Lawyers PC, for allegedly failing to pay her properly and firing her in retaliation for asking for a raise, said the firm should be denied an easy win. She argues that the firm's claims that the suit is preempted or contradicted by her complaint before the U.S. Department of Labor "deliberately misconstrues the factual bases...

