Businessman Asks Idaho Court To Pause Laos Casino Fight

By Caleb Symons (June 6, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A businessman whom Laos says is on the hook for $3.7 million over a soured casino venture wants an Idaho federal court to pause the country's enforcement bid, claiming it may be overturned or revised as part of ongoing arbitration proceedings. In a brief filed Friday, John K. Baldwin said Laotian officials "failed entirely" last month to offer any reason why their government would be prejudiced if the court stayed the litigation, which concerns only attorney fees and other legal costs, under its inherent judicial power. Laos has accused Baldwin of seeking to stay the enforcement suit under that authority instead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS