Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bristol-Myers Inks $10.8M Deal In Direct Buyers' Antitrust Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 6, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave his blessing Friday to a $10.8 million settlement resolving direct buyers' claims alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb engaged in anti-competitive conduct to block generics competition and keep HIV medication prices artificially high.

U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted KPH Healthcare Services Inc.'s motion for preliminary approval of the settlement with Bristol-Meyers and its subsidiary E.R. Squibb & Sons LLC, saying all the factors weigh in favor of granting initial approval of the deal, which was reached after extensive litigation and discovery.

"The proposed settlement follows extensive briefing and considerations of defendants' motions to dismiss complaints in both this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!