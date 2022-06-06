Bristol-Myers Inks $10.8M Deal In Direct Buyers' Antitrust Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 6, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave his blessing Friday to a $10.8 million settlement resolving direct buyers' claims alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb engaged in anti-competitive conduct to block generics competition and keep HIV medication prices artificially high. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted KPH Healthcare Services Inc.'s motion for preliminary approval of the settlement with Bristol-Meyers and its subsidiary E.R. Squibb & Sons LLC, saying all the factors weigh in favor of granting initial approval of the deal, which was reached after extensive litigation and discovery. "The proposed settlement follows extensive briefing and considerations of defendants' motions to dismiss complaints in both this...

