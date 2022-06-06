Brazilian Meat Tycoons Fight Minority Shareholder's Doc Bid

By Caroline Simson (June 6, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Brazilian tycoons Joesley and Wesley Batista are accusing a minority shareholder in their company, one of the world's largest meat suppliers, of mounting an unjustified probe for information regarding alleged corruption that goes beyond a massive bribery scheme already copped to by the family. The Batistas urged U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in New York on Friday to quash subpoenas he had issued directing J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA and Barclays USA Inc. to respond to requests for information from SPS I Fundo de Investimento de Ações – Investimento no Exterior, which had said it needed the information for proceedings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS