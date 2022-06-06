Coke, Pepsi, Others Must Face Calif. Plastic Pollution Lawsuit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 6, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A California state court has ruled it has jurisdiction over Nestle USA Inc., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. and other corporate giants in an environmental group's lawsuit seeking to hold the companies liable for plastic pollution along the state's coastline. The non-California-based defendants in the case had argued that plaintiff Earth Island Institute failed to allege any facts to prove personal jurisdiction in the case, either about their activities in California or how any of those activities are connected to the group's alleged injuries. But California Superior Court Judge Raymond Swope disagreed. "Plaintiff has met its burden to show 'a connection...

