Motocrosser Sues Organizer Over Paralysis At Championship

By Mike Curley (June 6, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A French motocross driver is suing the organizer of the 2020 Supercross Championship, alleging that the negligence of its medical team at the event is responsible for his becoming paraplegic after an accident. In a complaint filed Saturday, Brian Moreau, who was 18 at the time of the crash, said the on-site team picked by Feld Entertainment Inc. and Feld Motor Sports Inc. failed to stop activity on the track or properly diagnose and treat his injuries, and as a result he lost the use of his legs. According to the complaint, Moreau was participating in a free practice session before...

