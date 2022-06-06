Montana Tribes Drop Keystone Pipeline Challenge

By Clark Mindock (June 6, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A fight between the federal government and Montana tribes over approvals for the TC Energy's Keystone Pipeline came to an end Monday, over a year after President Joe Biden revoked a key permit for the project. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris granted a joint stipulation for dismissal filed last month in the case, which was stayed in early 2021 after the president revoked a key cross-border permit that would allow TC Energy to construct, connect, operate and maintain the facilities along the U.S.-Canada border. The president's decision to revoke the pipeline permit issued in January 2021 prompted the developer to announce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS