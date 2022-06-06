High Court Transpo Worker Carveout Limits Arbitration Pacts

By Linda Chiem (June 6, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that airline cargo loaders are exempt from federal arbitration requirements may put a dent in certain carriers' employment contracts, but it's not the definitive roadmap that workers' rights attorneys were hoping to secure to dismantle rigid arbitration mandates altogether. The high court on Monday delivered a textualist interpretation of what it means for an airline worker to be engaged in interstate commerce, even if that employee worked only in one state and the work didn't physically take them across state lines. In Southwest Airlines v. Latrice Saxon, the justices determined that a Chicago ramp agent supervisor...

