IRA Biz Blames Winklevoss-Run Gemini In $36M Crypto Theft

By Gina Kim (June 6, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Self-directed retirement and pension account provider IRA Financial Trust sued the popular cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust in New York federal court Monday over a February cyberattack that resulted in at least $36 million worth of crypto assets being stolen from IRA customers' individual retirement accounts. New York-based Gemini was founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the billionaire twins who, before they got into cryptocurrency, famously accused Mark Zuckerberg of ripping off their idea for a social media site when he launched Facebook. IRA alleged in its complaint Monday that Gemini did not have appropriate security protections in place to safeguard customers' crypto assets and...

