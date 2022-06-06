Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRA Biz Blames Winklevoss-Run Gemini In $36M Crypto Theft

By Gina Kim (June 6, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Self-directed retirement and pension account provider IRA Financial Trust sued the popular cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust in New York federal court Monday over a February cyberattack that resulted in at least $36 million worth of crypto assets being stolen from IRA customers' individual retirement accounts. 

New York-based Gemini was founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the billionaire twins who, before they got into cryptocurrency, famously accused Mark Zuckerberg of ripping off their idea for a social media site when he launched Facebook.

IRA alleged in its complaint Monday that Gemini did not have appropriate security protections in place to safeguard customers' crypto assets and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!