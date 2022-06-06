7th Circ. Axes Software Co.'s Trade Secret Row Arbitration Bid

By Adam Lidgett (June 6, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to compel arbitration in CCC Intelligent Solutions' trademark and trade secrets suit against a business that uses artificial intelligence technology to sell car insurance. A three-judge panel on Monday threw out Tractable Inc.'s bid for arbitration in the dispute. Tractable claimed representatives for both parties "signed a contract containing a broad arbitration agreement," but CCC argued the deal was actually signed between CCC and "a front that Tractable used to create the impression that it was an ordinary customer ... [in order] to gain access to, and then steal, CCC's proprietary valuation methods." The appellate court sided with...

