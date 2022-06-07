Insurer Seeks Escape From $37M Natural Gas Plant Suit

By Ganesh Setty (June 7, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor facing claims that it caused more than $37 million in damages because of its poor work on the construction of a natural gas liquefaction plant cannot be an additional insured under a different company's insurance policy, an AXA Insurance unit told a Georgia federal court. In a brief supporting its motion for partial summary judgment Monday, Indian Harbor Insurance Co. said that even if Patriot Modular LLC had a written contract naming Robinson Mechanical Contractors Inc. as an additional insured, Patriot's policy only covers claims stemming from its own work. According to the brief and underlying court filings, IHI...

