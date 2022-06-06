AT&T Loses Dismissal Bid In White, Male Ex-Exec's Bias Suit

By Hailey Konnath (June 6, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday officially denied AT&T's motion to dismiss a suit accusing the telecom giant of pushing out a 58-year-old white man because of his age, race and gender, agreeing with a magistrate judge's recommendation that the assertions are sufficiently backed up — for now. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen approved and adopted the report and recommendations of U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon, who said AT&T's former assistant vice president has adequately alleged at this stage in the litigation that the company treated him less favorably than nonwhite and female employees. In doing so, Judge Cohen...

