Biden Stakes Out More Assertive Path For Solar Development

By Keith Goldberg (June 7, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is using both tested and untested government authority with his aggressive moves to accelerate U.S. solar development. Biden unveiled a flurry of actions on Monday, headlined by giving U.S. solar companies a two-year reprieve from a U.S. Department of Commerce tariff circumvention probe. Experts say it's an unprecedented use of presidential tariff authority, but that any legal challenges to it would have to overcome the wide berth that Congress and the courts have given the president on tariffs. Experts say Biden also has broad discretion with his use of the Defense Production Act to fuel more domestic development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS