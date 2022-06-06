Texas AG Launches Probe Into Twitter's Bot Reporting

By Lauren Berg (June 6, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- As Elon Musk threatens to terminate his deal to acquire Twitter because of bot accounts, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday launched his own investigation into whether the social media company has deceived Lone Star State consumers and businesses about fake accounts on the platform. Paxton wants to know how many of Twitter's users are fake spam accounts and whether the social media giant underreported that number in its financial regulatory filings, potentially in violation of Texas' Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to a civil investigative demand. The attorney general said Twitter reported that fewer than 5% of its users...

