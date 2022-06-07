Arbitrators' Findings On Escalation Clause Are Final: HK Court

By Caroline Simson (June 7, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong appeals court ruled for the first time on Tuesday that arbitrators, not courts, should resolve whether parties to a dispute have fulfilled the obligations in so-called escalation clauses in their contract requiring negotiation before formal arbitration proceedings can begin. The court refused to set aside an award finding a Hong Kong satellite owner and operator liable in a dispute with a Thai company that operates satellites in the Asia Pacific region. The two companies had agreed in 2011 to transmit broadcasts via satellite on frequencies held by the governments of China and Thailand, but a dispute later arose...

