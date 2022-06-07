States Push DC Circ. On Trump Lead Water Deadlines

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 7, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration committed a "tour de force" of Administrative Procedure Act violations when it postponed compliance requirements for Trump-era lead and copper drinking water regulations, a group of states told the D.C. Circuit in asking that the standards be reinstated. Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas on Monday ripped the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's argument that they lack standing to challenge the delay because they aren't being harmed by it and are free to comply whenever they wish. The EPA is delaying implementing the rule while it reviews it. "EPA contends that because the states could 'choose' to enact more...

