New Accusations For Warhol Faker Awaiting Sentence

By Chris Villani (June 7, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man who admitted to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings that he tried to pass off as originals should spend 30 months in prison, federal prosecutors argued Monday, raising new allegations that he looted his father's estate even as he awaited sentencing in the forgery case. Prosecutors say Brian Walshe misrepresented his assets to the government and, acting as representative of his father's estate despite having been cut out of the will, may have committed fraud and embezzlement. Walshe, 47, had been moments away from being sentenced to time served during a multiday proceeding in October when U.S. District Judge...

