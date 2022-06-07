Arden Logistics Acquires 1.3M-Square-Foot Portfolio

By Faith Williams (June 7, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Real estate operating platform Arden Logistics Parks announced on Tuesday its first major acquisition, picking up an eight-property portfolio in the Boston metro area totaling 1.27 million square feet. The portfolio includes eight buildings in six locations throughout the Boston Metro South industrial market. The buildings are currently 98% leased to 24 national, regional and local tenants, according to a news release. The company did not disclose the price of the deal or the sellers of the properties. The area has direct access to Interstates 495, 93 and 95 and Route 24, the first three of which are the region's most traveled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS