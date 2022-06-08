Claims Court Axes Calif. Regions' $350M Drought Loss Bid

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 8, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A California city and other districts lost their bid for over $350 million in compensation for reduced water supply during a drought after the Court of Federal Claims ruled that the U.S. government was contractually obligated to prioritize water access to other communities. Judge Armando O. Bonilla held that while the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water resources, had a contractual obligation to Fresno and 17 irrigation districts in the San Joaquin Valley under the Friant Contract, the government had a greater preexisting obligation to provide substitute water to a group known as the Exchange Contractors....

