Only High Court Can Prevent Biden's Asylum Rule, Feds Say

By Rae Ann Varona (June 7, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration told a Louisiana federal judge that only the U.S. Supreme Court could determine whether the administration should be prevented from vesting asylum officers with more power over asylum requests, as requested by some states. Over a dozen Republican attorneys general challenged the Biden administration's asylum policy in April, saying it went against the asylum-granting process set out in the Immigration and Nationality Act and Homeland Security Act of 2002. The states recently requested the court temporarily prevent the policy from taking effect. But the federal government said Monday that a provision under the INA concerning the judicial review of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS