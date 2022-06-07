Chilean Power Co. Asks US Court To Enforce $11M Award

By Greg Lamm (June 7, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Chilean energy company that hired a contractor to build five power plants in that country petitioned a New York federal court Monday to enforce an $11 million arbitration award granted against the builder after the projects suffered delays. Prime Energía Quickstart filed a petition to force contractor TSK Chile to pay the award, granted in April by an arbitrator for the International Chamber of Commerce. According to the petition, TSK initiated the binding arbitration, which was stipulated in the contract, claiming that Prime was responsible for the delays that plagued the projects. TSK sought damages of $45.8 million. But the...

