GE Says $28M Turbine Damage Dispute Must Be Arbitrated

By Morgan Conley (June 7, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- General Electric wants to force a group of insurers and reinsurers to arbitrate their claims they are owed more than $28 million related to an alleged turbine blade failure at an Algerian power plant, citing an arbitration provision in contracts between a GE unit and the plant's operator. In a motion to compel arbitration Monday, General Electric Co. and its subsidiary General Electric International Inc. urged a Georgia federal court to force Zurich Insurance PLC UK Branch and other insurance and reinsurance companies to arbitrate their claims in Geneva, Switzerland. GE told the court that its unit and the operator of...

