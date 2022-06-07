Virgin Says Flight Break Mandate Needs High Court Review

By Grace Elletson (June 7, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Airplanes will be grounded and fares will rise if a Ninth Circuit decision requiring meal and rest breaks for flight attendants is allowed to stand, Virgin America Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, urging the justices to grant a review of the case despite the government's pushback. Virgin America said the meal and rest break policy change will cause significant disruption in the airline industry as it reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite what the justices heard from U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar who said review would be unnecessary. Prelogar's position is merely a reflection of the current administration's...

