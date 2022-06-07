FDA Panel Backs Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

By Adam Lidgett (June 7, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to approve emergency use of Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for adults, moving the country closer to offering a new option for coronavirus vaccine holdouts. After a nearly daylong meeting, 21 members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in favor of emergency use authorization for the vaccine in people over the age of 18. Nobody on the panel voted against approval, and only one abstained, meaning the matter will go to the FDA for final consideration. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted in...

