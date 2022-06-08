Victims Press Justices To Hear Bank Terror Financing Case

By Alyssa Aquino (June 8, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Victims of terror attacks urged the U.S. Supreme Court to address when financial institutions could be held accountable for their clients' terrorist activities, saying the Second Circuit had stepped out of bounds when it tossed litigation alleging that two banks aided terrorism. Two hundred U.S. nationals who were injured in terror attacks in Israel during the Second Intifada — attacks attributed to terrorists backed by Hamas — allege that National Westminster Bank PLC and Credit Lyonnais SA violated the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act by providing financial services to a U.K.-based charity with links to Hamas. But after losses in...

