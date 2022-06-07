Twitter Sued In Del. Over User Miscount Claims And Musk Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 7, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Twitter stockholder sued the social media giant in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, demanding access to corporate documents to probe alleged misstatements about user data and possible board failures in connection with the company's pending $44 billion acquisition by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk. The stockholder suit from John Solak, who says he owns five shares of Twitter Inc. common stock, marks the first in Chancery Court arising from Twitter's recent admission to years of overstating its statistics of monetizable daily active users. Solak says he needs the records to investigate board failures related to oversight of the daily user disclosures, company...

