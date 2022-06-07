FTC To Probe Pharma Middlemen Over High Drug Prices

By Hannah Albarazi (June 7, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it has launched a probe into the business practices of vertically integrated pharmacy benefit managers, requiring the six largest companies in the industry to hand over business records to help the agency determine whether they are negatively impacting affordability and access to prescription drugs. The FTC unanimously voted to conduct a study of pharmacy benefits managers' business practices and will be sending court-enforceable orders requesting business records from the six largest players in the industry: UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s OptumRx, Aetna/CVS Health Corp.'s Caremark, Cigna Corp.'s Express Scripts, Humana Inc., Prime Therapeutics LLC and MedImpact Healthcare...

