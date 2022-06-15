Polsinelli Adds New Shareholder In Boston

By Faith Williams (June 15, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has expanded its tax credit practice by welcoming finance attorney Jerome L. Garciano from Robinson & Cole LLP as a new shareholder in its Boston office. Garciano has experience with tax incentives and tax credit debt and equity financing. He counsels clients on federal and state tax incentives and tax credits related to low-income housing, historic status, energy investment and new markets, according to a June 8 announcement from Polsinelli. "Polsinelli offers the perfect combination of so many factors — getting to work with esteemed leaders like Shawn [Whitney] and Kraig [Kohring], partnering with nationally thriving teams in real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS