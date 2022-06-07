Ex-Tesla Worker Can't Appeal Reduced Bias Verdict

By Rachel Stone (June 7, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal court ruled Tuesday that a Black former Tesla subcontractor can't appeal a court order reducing a $137 million damages award to $15 million in his case alleging he was harassed and subjected to racial slurs on the job, determining he hadn't justified immediate appellate review. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick refused to grant Owen Diaz's motion for certification of the court's April 2022 post-trial order that significantly shrank an October jury verdict, which had found Tesla responsible for the harm caused to Diaz at the electric vehicle maker's Northern California factory. "I do not dispute that there...

