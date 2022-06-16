Senate Passes Bill To Expand Benefits To Toxic-Exposed Vets

By Daniel Wilson (June 16, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a broad, bipartisan bill that would expand access to benefits for veterans with health conditions linked to exposure to toxic substances, including fumes from open-air burn pits and the notorious Agent Orange. Senators voted 84-14 to pass H.R. 3967, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or Honoring Our PACT, Act, sending the bill back to the U.S. House of Representatives for further consideration. Robinson died in 2020 of illness stemming from toxic exposure during his military service. Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester, D-Mont., one of the...

