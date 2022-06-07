Chrysler To Extend Warranties To End Faulty Engine Claims

By Dave Simpson (June 7, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a deal under which Fiat Chrysler would extend warranties, make vehicle improvements, provide cash compensation, and pay up to $7.5 million in attorney fees and expenses to end a consolidated class action alleging defective engines in certain Jeeps, Dodges, and other vehicles. If the deal wins final approval, FCA US LLC would extend warranties to seven years or 100,000 miles for the class of nearly 1.7 million drivers that was conditionally certified for the purpose of the settlement by U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy on Tuesday. The proposed deal also calls...

