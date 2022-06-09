NY Decision Does Not Mean The End Of RMBS Litigation

By Donald Hawthorne (June 9, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The wave of residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, litigation that began with the 2008 financial crisis is now well into its second decade. Cases continue to proceed against the banks that originated mortgage loans and created RMBS and against the trustees and servicers of those securitizations. New cases are still being filed, based on long-standing tolling agreements, and there may be more to come. Hundreds of millions of dollars remain at stake. On March 17, New York's Court of Appeals delivered a shock to many RMBS observers with its long-awaited ruling in U.S. Bank National Association v. DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc., referred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS