Hartford Must Pay Medline Legal Fees To End Federal Case

By Greg Lamm (June 8, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday ordered Hartford Fire Insurance Co. to pay part of medical device company Medline Industries Inc.'s legal fees as a condition of dismissing its federal libel coverage lawsuit that has been refiled in state court. The order from U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin hones in on a Feb. 10 phone call with attorneys, during which Hartford refused to toss the case after learning it had jurisdictional problems in Illinois. Even though Medline is headquartered in Illinois, it has partnerships organized under Connecticut law or that have their principal place of business in Connecticut. Hartford is...

