Real Estate Rumors: Vornado, Jorge Orbay, McKissack

By Andrew McIntyre (June 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Rudin Management and Vornado Realty Trust are in talks with Ken Griffith regarding the possibility of Griffith's firm Citadel investing in and becoming an anchor tenant at a New York Park Avenue office tower project, The Real Deal reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The parties are discussing Citadel's potential role in a planned 1.68 million-square-foot, 1,450-foot tower at 350 Park Ave., which currently has an office building that would be torn down if the project goes ahead, according to the report. An entity managed by orthopedic surgeon Jorge Orbay has picked up a Miami-Dade County medical office...

