Exemption For ITV's Loan Profits Is State Aid, EU Court Rules

By David Hansen (June 8, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- U.K. tax breaks extended to a domestic communications group on the income from loans to controlled foreign companies were an illegal form of state aid, the European Union General Court ruled Wednesday. While the U.K. government had argued that tax breaks were justified because they simplified tax administration, it presented no evidence of that, the court said. The U.K.'s position that the tax breaks encouraged a company's freedom to establish itself in any member state failed because the aid was given to a company within the U.K., the court ruled. The cases — one brought by the U.K., the other by British...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS