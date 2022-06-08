Amazon Sued Over 'Bait-And-Switch' Whole Foods Fee

By Gina Kim (June 8, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An Amazon Prime member lodged a putative class action on Tuesday in Washington federal court, accusing the retail titan of pulling a "bait-and-switch" false advertising tactic by promising free grocery services for orders placed with Whole Foods Market, then tacking on an unexpected $9.95 service fee. Named plaintiff Dena Griffith of Riverside County, California, told a Washington federal court that she believed she would enjoy free delivery and free two-hour delivery services for online orders placed for groceries purchased from Whole Foods as a Prime user. But, in October 2021, the online retail giant started adding a $9.95 "service fee" for...

