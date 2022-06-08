Lawmakers Press For Summer Vote On Tech Antitrust Bill

By James Arkin (June 8, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Key bipartisan lawmakers in both chambers of Congress pressed on Wednesday for their tech-focused antitrust legislation to pass this summer, arguing that the measure would languish if it doesn't become law by the traditional August recess. The legislation, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, has been slowly moving through Congress since last year, and the sponsors of the bill in both the House and Senate are pressing for immediate action. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the chair of the Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, said in a press conference Wednesday that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has pledged a Senate floor vote...

