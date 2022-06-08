Nassar Victims Seek $1B From FBI Over Botched Probe

By Jack Queen (June 8, 2022, 10:06 AM EDT) -- More than 90 women who say they were sexually abused by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for botching its investigation of the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, their lawyers said Wednesday. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, center, holds a press conference with U.S. gymnasts on Sept. 15, 2021. More than 90 women who say they were sexually abused by Larry Nassar are seeking $1 billion from the FBI over its investigation into the former USA Gymnastics team doctor. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Agents at multiple FBI field offices were tipped off to Nassar's crimes but failed to...

