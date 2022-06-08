Bostock's Bias Case May Be Headed For Trial

By Patrick Hoff (June 8, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The lawsuit that led to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that federal law shields gay and transgender workers from job discrimination may go to trial after a federal judge suggested there were too many factual disputes in play to hand a Georgia county or a gay ex-worker an early win. U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson recommended Tuesday that bids for summary judgment from both Gerald Bostock and Clayton County, Georgia, be rejected. According to the recommendation, references to Bostock's sexuality by Judge Steve Teske, who oversaw the Juvenile Court of Clayton County, when explaining Bostock's termination creates "an unavoidable inference"...

