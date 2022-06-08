Mass. Court Affirms Strict Read Of Prompt Contractor Pay Law

By Brian Dowling (June 8, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Boston property was wrong to withhold payment to a general contractor doing a multimillion-dollar renovation on the building because it failed to follow the letter of a Massachusetts prompt payment law, a state appeals court said Tuesday. In its first look at the provisions of the 2010 Prompt Payment Act, a three-judge panel of the Massachusetts Appeals Court said IRIV Partners and Boston Harbor Industrial Development LLC didn't abide by the law's requirements on seven requests for payment made by its general contractor Tocci Building Corp. The law, which applies to projects of $3 million or more,...

