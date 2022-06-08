French Court Upholds $1.7B Award For Canadian Miner

By Caleb Symons (June 8, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A French appeals court rejected Tuesday the Venezuelan government's bid to annul a $1.7 billion award it owes a Canadian gold mining company, backing arbitrators' authority over the underlying dispute in an about-face from the court's earlier stance. That ruling, by the Paris Court of Appeal, comes as Rusoro Mining Ltd. jockeys with Venezuela creditors for an attachment — comprising its initial $968 million award, plus interest — against the U.S.-based arm of that country's national oil company. The appellate panel found Tuesday that an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal did, indeed, have jurisdiction over the dispute, under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS