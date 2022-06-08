Sony Music Wants Bang Energy Sanctioned In Copyright Row

By Jasmin Jackson (June 8, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Sony Music has pressed a Florida federal court to sanction Bang Energy, alleging that it deleted hundreds of social media videos at the center of Sony's copyright suit over music it claims was stolen and arguing that the drink maker failed to preserve "critical evidence." Sony Music Entertainment contended in a motion for spoliation sanctions filed Tuesday that Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. — commonly known as Bang Energy — caused it to waste "almost three and a half months" conferring about 252 allegedly infringing videos that the drink maker apparently knew it no longer had, at least in part. Sony said it...

