Calif. Cannabis Co. GC Jumps To Fintech And Esports Startup

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 15, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of cannabis company Glass House Brands has taken a job at a San Francisco fintech and esports company, leaving behind the cannabis industry for another nascent sector. Jamin Horn started Monday as general counsel for Triumph Labs Inc., which says it is trying to bring competitive esports into casual mobile phone games. "I like high-growth companies, and the big thing that really prompted the move was Triumph's business model," Horn told Law360 by phone Tuesday. Triumph, which currently operates in the business-to-business market, works with game developers to allow players to "enter real money player vs. player...

