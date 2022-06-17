Clarivate Atty Joins Pharma Intelligence As GC

By Adam Lidgett (June 17, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Life sciences analytics company Pharma Intelligence and mental health-focused business Nue Life Health have both found new general counsel recently, highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. Pharma Intelligence Vicky Harris United Kingdom-based Pharma Intelligence said in a June 8 announcement that it tapped Vicky Harris as its new general counsel, saying she brings expertise in the life sciences and intellectual property fields. Harris had been at Clarivate and has also worked in Thomson Reuters' IP and science and financial divisions, according to the announcement. Her move to Pharma Intelligence came at the same time...

